UN says number of people killed, injured or kidnapped in Haiti rose 14% in recent months

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. says 1,860 people have been reported killed, injured or kidnapped in Haiti from April to June. That is a 14% increase compared with the first three months of the year. The report released Thursday by the U.N. Integrated Office in Haiti found that the surge in gang violence remains centered in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas. Nearly 300 people alone were killed or injured by snipers in the slum of Cite Soleil. Also killed were 13 police officers and more than 460 gang members. The report was released a day after the U.S. government urged its citizens to leave Haiti “as soon as possible.”

