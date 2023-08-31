UN chief sends Russia new proposals to revive Black Sea grain deal but Moscow isn’t satisfied

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief has sent Russia a new proposal aimed at getting its grain and fertilizer to global markets in hopes of reviving the deal that allowed Ukraine to ship almost 33,000 tons of grain at a time of growing global hunger. But Moscow wasn’t satisfied with the letter that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier this week. Lavrov said after meeting his Turkish counter[art Thursday that he gave Ankara a list of actions that the West would have to take in order to resume Ukrainian shipments. Guterres told reporters Thursday he sent Lavrov “a set of concrete proposals” to create conditions to renew the Ukraine grain deal.

