Pueblo County Coroner IDs bicyclist killed Tuesday on Hwy 50

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the bicyclist who was killed Tuesday night on Highway 50 in the county.

The coroner said 54-year-old Ricky Griego died as a result of injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle. The accident was on Highway 50 near MM311 and is under investigation.

State Patrol said Griego was crossing the highway in an area that wasn't legal to cross at and a westbound car hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.