Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have committed $10 million to make direct payments to people on Maui who are unable to return to their homes because of the wildfires. The People’s Fund of Maui announced Thursday will give $1,200 a month to adults who are not able to return to their primary residences because of the recent wildfires. That includes people who owned and rented their homes, according to the fund’s website. At least 115 people were killed in the fires and an unknown number are still missing. The fire that ripped through the historic town of Lahaina on Aug. 8 was the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

