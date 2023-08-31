Myanmar’s High Court declines to hear Suu Kyi’s appeals in 5 cases where sentences already commuted

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s Supreme Court has declined to hear special appeals from the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi against her convictions in five cases of which the head of the military-installed government already pardoned her earlier this month. Despite the amnesty, 78-year-old Suu Kyi’s legal team is continuing with the appeal process to prove her innocence, a legal official said Thursday while speaking on condition of anonymity. He said the cases include violating coronavirus restrictions, illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, as well as sedition. On Aug. 1, the head of the military government issued a clemency order pardoning Suu Kyi for the five cases for which she received six years’ prison time in all.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.