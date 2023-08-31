Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 56-year-old Adams County woman

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a woman out of Adams County Thursday morning.

According to the CBI, 56-year-old Eleanor Maldonado was last seen Monday, Aug. 28 around noon. She was wearing a black tank top, black shorts, and black tennis shoes. She's described as having white hair, brown eyes, 5'04", and 140 lbs.

The CBI said Maldonado has a cognitive disorder that affects her memory.

CBI

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303-288-1535.