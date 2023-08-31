Mexico’s broad opposition coalition announces Sen. Xóchitl Gálvez will run for presidency in 2024

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s broad opposition coalition announced it has chosen Senator Xóchitl Gálvez as its candidate in the June 2, 2024 presidential elections. The de-facto nomination — which will be formalized later — suggests that Mexico’s next president will quite likely be a woman, as former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum leads most polls on the primary race for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party. Mexico has never had a woman president. While she has gained ground, Gálvez remains a long shot against López Obrador’s Morena party, which holds Congress and 22 of Mexico’s 32 states. The head of the coalition’s selection committee said Thursday Gálvez had won polls for the nomination.

