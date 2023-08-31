Man escapes mental hospital in Oregon while fully shackled and drives away
By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police say a dangerous man has escaped from the state’s psychiatric hospital despite being fully shackled. He was last seen driving south on Interstate 5 near Salem in a stolen white van. The Oregon State Police said Thursday that Christopher Pray was charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’d been sent to the Oregon State Hospital after he was found unfit to proceed with trial. State police did not specify how he managed to escape despite being fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs, and a restraint connecting all three.