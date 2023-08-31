Iran accuses Israel of supplying potentially exploding parts for ballistic missile program

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has accused Israel of trying to sabotage its ballistic missile program through faulty foreign parts that could explode, damaging or destroying the weapons before they could be used. Israel didn’t immediately acknowledge the accusation, made in a report aired on Iranian state television on Thursday. The report described the alleged Israeli operation as “one of the biggest attempts at sabotage” it had ever seen. It accused Israeli Mossad agents of supplying the faulty parts, which the state TV report described as as low-price “connectors.” Footage aired by state TV showed the alleged parts, some of them popping up into the air.

