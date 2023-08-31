“Cops” production crew joins officers during pursuit in West Covina

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

WEST COVINA, California (KCAL) — Police were chasing a driver until it came to a sudden and peculiar end.

The West Covina Police Department started chasing the suspect after witnessing him speed out of a local motel before driving on the wrong side of the road.

He refused to stop for officers and continued speeding through East San Gabriel Valley roads, reaching speeds of about 65 mph while blowing through red lights.

He also appeared to taunt officers by waving at them during the pursuit.

The pursuit continued to weave through streets until the driver suddenly stopped at the intersection of South California and West Cameron Avenues right before a PIT maneuver attempt.

After a brief exchange, the suspect climbed out of the driver’s side window and surrendered to officers.

A TV production crew with the show “Cops” was with officers during the pursuit and ran up next to the officers at the end of the pursuit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.