Convicted murderer escapes prison outside Philadelphia

By Danny Freeman, CNN

Philadelphia (CNN) — An inmate considered “extremely dangerous” escaped a prison in Chester County, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning, according to local officials.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of Chester County Prison at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

The prison is about 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

He was last seen at around 9:40 a.m. walking along a road in Pocopson Township, wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

“Chester County Detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a thorough county-wide search,” said the DA’s office in a news release.

“Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man,” said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16 for killing his former girlfriend in 2021. He was sentenced to life without parole last week.

The DA is urging the public to call 911 immediately if they have any information about the suspect.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.