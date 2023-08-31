Brazil’s Bolsonaro questioned about sneaking in diamond jewelry and the sale of two luxury watches

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian federal police are questioning former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for attempting to sneak in diamond jewelry reportedly worth $3 million and the sale of two luxury watches that he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia while in office. A federal police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said that police will also be hearing Bolsonaro’s wife Michelle, two lawyers and former aide Lt. Col. Mauro Cid, among others. Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing, but Thursday’s simultaneous hearings are just one of the many legal headaches Bolsonaro faces. The embattled far-right leader is also the target of several other investigations.

