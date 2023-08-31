Alabama lawmaker agrees to plead guilty to voter fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislator has agreed to plead guilty to a felony voter fraud charge that he used a fraudulent address to run for office in a district where he did not live. According to a plea agreement filed Thursday, Republican Rep. David Cole of Huntsville will plead guilty to a charge of voting in an unauthorized location. He also will resign from office on the day he enters his guilty plea. Cole, a doctor and Army veteran, was elected to the House of Representatives last year. According to the deal, Cole signed a lease for space in a home in order to qualify to run for office in that district, but he never lived there and never “stepped past the entry foyer.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.