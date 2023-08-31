A suicide bomber has attacked a security convoy in NW Pakistan, killing 9 soldiers, officials say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Security officials say a suicide bomber has targeted a security convoy in northwest Pakistan, killing nine soldiers and wounding 20 others. The attack happened Thursday in Bannu, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, three officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the record. There was no immediate claim from any group, nor was there any immediate comment from the army. Bannu is located near the former militant stronghold of North Waziristan district, which served as a base for insurgents until the army cleared the region of insurgents years ago.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.