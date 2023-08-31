2 charged in Milford backyard volleyball gambling ring

By Web staff

MILFORD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Two people are facing charges after police said they ran a largescale illegal gambling ring centered around backyard volleyball matches at a Milford home.

Luis Loja-Caguana is charged with keeper of a disorderly home, gaming or betting, and place for registering bets. Zoila Castro is facing a charge of selling liquor.

Police said Loja-Caguana paved over his entire backyard and turned it into two full-size volleyball courts.

He allegedly collected and placed bets during matches.

Milford police said the prize money would be in the thousands of dollars. According to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, police seized about $10,000 in cash during the arrests.

Castro allegedly ran a full-size concession stand, selling alcohol illegally and without permits.

Charges are pending for other people whose names have not yet been released.

