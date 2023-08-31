14-year-old accused of trying to drown Black youth in pond charged with attempted murder

CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — A 14-year-old white boy has been indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault in Massachusetts after investigators say he tried to drown a Black youth in a Cape Cod pond. The incident occurred on July 19 at Goose Pond in Chatham. Investigators say the 14-year-old threatened the young Black male with a stone, referred to him with a racial slur, and grabbed onto his life vest, pulling him underwater four to five times. Authorities say the incident ended when a bystander intervened. After a court hearing Thursday, the 14-year-old was ordered held without bail pending awaiting another court appearance Sept. 13.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.