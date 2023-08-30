Woman charged with making false report in deadly crash that killed police officer’s daughter

By Annie McCormick

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A woman is being charged with making a false report in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a Delaware County police officer’s daughter dead.

The crash happened on August 26 at 84th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard in Philadelphia.

Ashley McLean, 27, of Glenolden, was returning home to Delaware County after a night out with friends when, for some reason, she exited the car she was in and stepped into a lane of traffic. She was struck and killed around 2:30 a.m.

Sharon Hill police arrested 43-year-old Monia Tabon the next day after her story reportedly didn’t add up.

Authorities say she called 911 to report her rental car stolen within an hour of the deadly crash. Police found the vehicle in Philadelphia, and according to a criminal complaint, there was “no sign of forced entry or evidence that the vehicle was stolen.”

The car, which has heavy damage to the front windshield, remains in the custody of Philadelphia police.

Additionally, when police questioned Tabon about the whereabouts of her car keys, she allegedly changed her answer.

Authorities say Tabon does have an alibi and was in Florida at the time. She says her Google app alerted her that her vehicle was moved from a parking spot outside of a relative’s home in Sharon Hill.

Sharon Hill Police Chief Richard Herron said she now faces charges including making a false police report.

“We don’t believe she was the driver of the vehicle, but we do believe she possibly knows who had the vehicle, and the vehicle was not stolen at the time of the accident.”

Herron filed charges against Tabon on Sunday when she arrived back home from Florida. She was taken in to custody at the Philadelphia International Airport.

McLean was a mother of two daughters ages 2 and 7. She was also soon to be married to her fiancé.

The Delaware County FOP Lodge 27 is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this incident.

