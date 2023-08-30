University of North Carolina students rally for gun safety after fatal shooting of faculty member
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press/Report for America
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A school shooting that frightened students and left one faculty member dead at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has galvanized gun safety advocates. They rallied the grieving community Wednesday to fight for stricter state gun laws. A crowd of about 600 students held protest signs and bowed their heads for a moment of silence as the campus Bell Tower rang in honor of deceased professor Zijie Yan. Authorities say he was fatally shot Monday by one of his graduate students inside a science building. March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg urged students to take their pain to the ballot box.