Pennsylvania is considering an earlier 2024 presidential primary, partly to avoid voting on Passover
By MARC LEVY
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to begin voting on legislation to hold the state’s 2024 presidential primary a few weeks earlier. That wouldn’t give the state’s voters much more say in deciding presidential nominees. A Senate committee vote scheduled for Wednesday could change the state’s primary from April 23 to late March. That still leaves highly populous states ahead of Pennsylvania. Many State lawmakers want an early primary date, but not so early that it would push the beginning of the primary campaign into the winter holiday season. This year, more lawmakers are motivated to support a change because April 23 is the first day of Passover, a Jewish holiday.