Meg Ryan makes her rom-com return in ‘What Happens Later’

(CNN) — Meg Ryan is returning to the big screen in a new romantic comedy.

The first trailer for her upcoming movie, “What Happens Later,” shows Ryan stuck at an airport alongside her ex-boyfriend, played by David Duchovny.

Ryan also directed the film. based on Steven Dietz’s play “Shooting Star.”

According to the movie’s official synopsis, “Two ex lovers, Bill (David Duchovny) and Willa (Meg Ryan) get snowed in at a regional airport overnight. Indefinitely delayed, Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic one, find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier. But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted.”

The two begin to delve into their breakup and who was to blame.

The movie marks Ryan’s return to the genre after a streak of hits in films like “When Harry met Sally, “You’ve Got Mail” and “Sleepless in Seattle.”

“What Happens Later” is in theaters Oct. 13.

