Kosovo’s president lashes out at Macron for saying France may review visa-free travel for Kosovars

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president has lashed out at France’s Emmanuel Macron for saying this week that Paris may review visa-free EU travel rules in 2024 for Kosovo and Serbia over their stalled talks on normalizing ties. President Vjosa Osmani said on Wednesday any suspension of visa-free travel to the European Union for her country’s citizens next year would “kill the dialogue once and for all” with Serbia. EU lawmakers in April gave the green light for citizens from Kosovo to travel without visas for up to 90 days in six months in Europe’s 27-nation Schengen passport-free area, starting next year. Kosovo was the last country in the Western Balkans not to have such travel arrangements with the EU.

By SYLEJMAN KLLOKOQI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

