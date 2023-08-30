CSFD contains structure fire near Downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire near Downtown Wednesday evening.

According to CSFD, the fire was in a building located at 118 W. Colorado Ave.

About two hours after first reporting the fire, CSFD said it was knocked down. One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. No civilians were injured.

CSFD said crews will remain at the scene for several hours as the cause of the fire is under investigation.