Cops find over 30 dead dogs in New Jersey home; pair charged with animal cruelty, child endangerment

EVESHAM, N.J. (AP) — Two people were charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment after the bodies of at least 30 dogs were found at a southern New Jersey home this week. Thirty-five-year-old Rebecca Halbach and 32-year-old Brandon Leconey were arrested Monday in Evesham. Officers found both live and dead dogs along with several cats and rabbits. Investigators say up to 100 dogs died in the home, including many believed to have been buried on the property. Police went there after someone associated with an animal rescue group reported seeing malnourished and sick dogs around the property. The rescue group had given the pair money to care for some of its dogs. It’s not clear if Halbach or Leconey have retained attorneys.

