8-year-old fights off man during attempted abduction in Lincoln Square

Published 9:57 AM

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago police say an 8-year-old fought off a man in an attempted kidnapping in Lincoln Square Monday afternoon.

The child was walking ahead of his guardian at the corner of Ainslie and Seeley when a car pulled up next to the boy.

A man grabbed the child’s arm and tried to pull him into the car.

The boy hit the suspect’s arm and was able to get away.

The suspect was said to be driving a blue four-door sedan.

