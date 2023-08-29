Skip to Content
U.S. to send $250 million in weapons to Ukraine

Published 12:07 PM

By TARA COPP
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will send an additional $250 million in weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as part of its ongoing support of Kyiv’s counteroffensive. The weapons will be drawn from existing U.S. stockpiles, officials said Tuesday, and will include mine-clearing equipment, artillery and rocket rounds, ambulances and medical gear, among other items and spare parts. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre says: “The package will help Ukrainian forces on the battlefield and support its air defenses as Russia continues to launch brutal, brutal strikes against the people of  Ukraine, including attacks this past week.”

