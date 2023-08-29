Tribal ranger draws weapon on climate activists blocking road to Burning Man; conduct under review

NIXON, Nev. (AP) — The actions of a ranger for the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Reservation in northwestern Nevada are under review after he pointed a weapon Sunday at climate activists blocking the road to the annual Burning Man counter-culture festival in the desert. The tribe’s chairman declined to say if the weapon pointed at protesters was a handgun or a Taser. Videos on social media showed the ranger plowing into the group’s blockade and announcing on a bullhorn, “I will take you all out.” The coalition that organized the protest criticized the ranger’s actions as excessive.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.