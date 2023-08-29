Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat that has plagued the region
PHOENIX (AP) — The extreme heat that has plagued metro Phoenix this summer has led to another concert cancellation. Rapper 50 Cent says his scheduled show Tuesday at an outdoor venue in west Phoenix has been called off because of the sweltering weather. The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, wrote on social media that “116 degrees is dangerous for everyone.” The Phoenix area is closing in on the record for most 110-degree days in a year — 53 days, set in 2020. Weather Service meteorologists say Tuesday marks the 51st day. The shows of other musicians have also been impacted by this year’s heat, including heavy metal band Disturbed, which canceled its July show.