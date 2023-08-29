2 found dead in eastern Washington wildfires identified, more than 350 homes confirmed destroyed

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The two men found dead earlier this month in wildfires around Spokane, Washington, have been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release that 86-year-old Carl Grub died Aug. 18 near an intersection in Medical Lake west of Spokane in the area of the Gray fire. His cause and manner of death is still pending. The office also said Friday that 49-year-old Alex Brown died Aug. 20 in Elk, Washington, in the burned area of the Oregon fire. He died from thermal and inhalation injuries. Both wildfires started Aug. 18 in hot, dry, windy conditions. Fire officials say the Gray fire was human-caused. No cause has been given for the Oregon fire.

