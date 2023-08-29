11 taken to hospital as Delta jetliner hits turbulence near Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say 11 people aboard a Delta Air Line flight have been taken to the hospital after the plane hit turbulence while heading to Atlanta. The Federal Aviation Administration says Flight 175 had left Milan, Italy, and was about 40 miles northeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the crew reported severe turbulence. Delta says both crew members and passengers were injured and were taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their conditions. The Airbus A350 landed safely at the airport shortly before 7 p.m. Delta says the plane was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members. The uninjured passengers were being offered food, lodging and re-booking. The FAA says it will investigate the incident.

