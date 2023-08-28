US Supreme Court Justice Barrett says she welcomes public scrutiny of court

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett told attendees at a judicial conference in Wisconsin on Monday that she welcomed public scrutiny of the court. But she stopped short of commenting on whether she thinks the court should change how it operates in the face of recent criticism. Barrett did not offer any opinion, or speak directly about, recent calls for justices to institute an official code of conduct. Barrett took questions from Diane Sykes, chief judge of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court, at a conference attended by judges, attorneys and court personnel. Barrett says the immediacy and amount of information that is available has fed the increased scrutiny of the Supreme Court.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.