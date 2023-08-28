Typhoon Saola to bring heavy rain and strong winds to southern Taiwan on its way to China’s coast

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s weather authorities warned residents of heavy rain and strong winds starting Wednesday as Typhoon Saola skirts by the island’s southern coast on its way to China. The typhoon is moving northwest with sustained winds of 101 mph, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau. The typhoon’s eye won’t hit Taiwan’s mainland, but is expected to graze the island’s southern cities with its outer bands. The typhoon is then expected to hit southern Fujian and Guangdong provinces in China’s south. Saola caused flooding in the northern part of the Philippines in the past few days. Hundreds of people have been displaced, but no casualties have been reported.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.