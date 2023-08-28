Powerful quake and aftershocks rock Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands. No casualties reported

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful earthquake and two strong aftershocks have rocked Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and other parts of the country, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck early Tuesday in the Bali Sea was centered about 181 kilometers northeast of Gili Air, a tiny island near the coast of Lombok Island, next to Bali. It occurred at a depth of 513.5 kilometers. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of dangers from aftershocks.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.