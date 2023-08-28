Need to know about lifesaving CPR? A new study says it’s probably wise not to ask Alexa or Siri

A new study says Alexa, Siri and other voice assistants could do a better job giving instructions on CPR to help bystanders respond in emergencies. Researchers asked voice assistants questions that might be posed by someone witnessing a cardiac arrest. Many of the responses from the voice assistants were some version of “I don’t know” or “I don’t understand.” Some sent users to web pages where they could learn about CPR. The researchers say that’s not enough and that the tech industry should work with the medical community to standardize responses to CPR questions.

