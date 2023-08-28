Militia fighters attack village in northeastern Congo, causing battle in which 14 people die

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s army says fighters for a militia groupi attacked a village, setting off a battle that killed 14 people in the latest bloodshed in the country’s restive east. An army spokesman says armed men from the CODECO militia assaulted Gobu villagen Sunday evening, killing nine civilians and one Congolese soldier. Four attackers also died in the fighting, while two soldiers and two civilians were wounded. Violence has been surging across eastern Congo, where conflict has flared for decades. More than 120 armed groups are fighting in the region, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while some groups are trying to protect their communities.

