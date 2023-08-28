Dentist accused of killing wife by poisoning her protein shakes set to enter a plea to charges
By JESSE BEDYAN
Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado dentist accused of killing his wife by lacing her protein shakes with poison is set to make a plea in court to first-degree murder Tuesday. Police said that James Craig, who began an affair before his wife’s March 18 death, had searched online if arsenic was detectable in autopsies and how to make murder look like a heart attack. Authorities said the autopsy showed Craig’s wife died of poison exposure, and alleged that Craig had ordered poisons including cyanide in the lead up to her death. James Craig is being represented by the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.