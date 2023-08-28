Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to structure fire at E. Pikes Peak Ave.

CSFD
By
today at 9:43 AM
Published 9:39 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire at E. Pikes Peak Ave.

As of now, no information has been released about this incident, except that the fire broke out at 2517 E. Pikes Peak Avenue.

Residents and visitors in the area should stay aware of emergency personnel in the area.

This is a developing story.

Jaleesia Fobbs

