2024 Presidential Debates Fast Facts
CNN Editorial Research
(CNN) — Here’s a look at the 2024 presidential debates.
August 23, 2023
Event Type: Republican Debate
Location: Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Hosts: Fox News, Young America’s Foundation and Rumble
Moderators: Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum
Participants: Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott
Transcript
September 27, 2023
Event Type: Republican Debate
Location: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Simi Valley, CA
Hosts: FOX Business, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Rumble and Univision
