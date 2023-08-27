Trump’s drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Donald Trump facing felony charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president is flooding the airwaves and his social media platform with distortions, misinformation and unfounded conspiracy theories about his defeat. There’s evidence his lies are resonating. Polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 57% of Republicans believe Democrat Joe Biden wasn’t legitimately elected president. But the facts don’t support Trump’s claims. Recounts and ballot reviews in battleground states affirm Biden’s win. An AP investigation found that the few cases of confirmed voter fraud were nowhere near enough to sway the election. Conspiracy theories about the vote have been debunked, sometimes by members of Trump’s own administration.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.