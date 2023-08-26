Boston shooting wounds at least 7 on the outskirts of Caribbean festival

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston police commissioner says two people have been arrested and multiple weapons recovered in a shooting that wounded at least seven people Saturday morning in a city neighborhood. Police say all seven were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police responded around 7:43 a.m. to multiple gunshots in a Dorchester neighborhood. Police Commissioner Michael Cox says officers arrested two people and applied tourniquets to victims. He says the shooting may be the result of altercation between two groups. Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate. Cox says the shooting happened on the outskirts of the Boston Caribbean Carnival parade but was not related to the event.

