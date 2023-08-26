Skip to Content
Nonprofit holds race in Colorado Springs to raise awareness toward ending domestic violence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, community members gathered at Panorama Park to participate in a race for awareness.

The race was hosted by the Kingdom Builder's Family Life Center to raise awareness for ending domestic violence.

At the event, survivors shared testimonies of their personal experiences with domestic violence, and speakers delivered messages about ending it within the community.

While there were somber topics discussed, there were also many opportunities for fun and encouragement.

At the event, participants could race, get their faces painted, jump in bounce houses, and also receive educational materials.

