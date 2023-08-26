Maryland oral surgeon convicted of murder in girlfriend’s overdose death

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — An oral surgeon has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend who overdosed on anesthetic drugs that he administered at his Maryland home. Fifty-year-old James Ryan faces a maximum of 55 years in prison when he is sentenced at a date to be determined. Jurors who convicted Ryan on Friday heard testimony that he set up an intravenous stand to administer the addictive drugs to girlfriend, Sarah Harris. She was found dead at his Montgomery County home in January 2022. An autopsy found that Harris died of intoxication from ketamine, propofol and diazepam. She weighed 83 pounds at the time of her death.

