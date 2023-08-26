Greek fire officials arrest 2 for arson as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the country

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fire department officials say two men have been arrested in different parts of Greece on suspicion of deliberately starting wildfires. Across Greece, hundreds of firefighters are battling fires, some of which have been burning for days and have been blamed for 21 deaths. One man was arrested on Evia island for allegedly deliberately setting fire to dried grass in the island’s Karystos area. The fire department said he confessed to having set four other fires in July and August. A second man was arrested in central Greece, also for allegedly deliberately setting fire to dried vegetation. Officials have said arson has been to blame for several fires in Greece over the past week.

