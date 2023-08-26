An EF-2 tornado knocks down trees and injures at least 6 in Pennsylvania

MILL RUN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an EF-2 tornado brought down trees and damaged homes as well as a resort and campground in southwestern Pennsylvania, injuring at least six people. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said an EF-2 tornado with peak winds estimated at 120 mph was on the ground for more than two miles in Fayette County shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Trees were uprooted across Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park resort and campground in Mill Run, where several hundred campers were present. Officials said three people were injured by falling trees. The park says it is without power and closed for the weekend. Three more people were injured elsewhere.

