4 people shot at Oklahoma high school football game where officer also fired a weapon, police say

CHOCTAW, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say four people were shot during a high school football game where an officer also fired a gun. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall says officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a game in Choctaw between Choctaw High School and Del City High School. The victims were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds and one was treated and released. Marshall says at least one of those shot was a student. Police did not have a suspect in custody Friday evening. Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger says off-duty Del City officers were at the game providing security and one of them fired his weapon but was not injured.

