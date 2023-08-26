1 teen killed, 4 people injured following shooting at Oklahoma high school football game, authorities say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a high school football game in Choctaw, Oklahoma, authorities say.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was shot Friday night, according to a news release from the Choctaw Police Department.

Authorities said he was not a student at either of the schools playing in the football game.

The shooting happened during the third quarter of a Choctaw High School game against Del City High School, the release stated.

The shots were fired on the visitor’s side of the stadium, and authorities believe an “argument started between at least two males” led to the shooting.

A 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition, according to police.

A woman was shot in the thigh, and two other women who are believed to be students sustained broken wrists and a broken leg while trying to leave the area, according to authorities.

Officers began lifesaving efforts on the injured 16-year-old who later died.

“Choctaw Superintendent David Reid, Choctaw Safety Coordinator Steve Keiffer and his brother, who is a trauma surgeon, began lifesaving efforts on the 42-year-old who had sustained the gunshot to his chest,” according to the statement.

The Choctaw School District employs five Choctaw officers for every home game. Police said all five officers were present Friday night, in addition to two on-duty Choctaw officers who had stopped by the game, as well as two Del City officers.

A Del City officer discharged his firearm at the scene, police said, and added the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will lead the shooting investigation.

Authorities recovered two guns and eight rounds at the scene.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Sarah Dewberry contributed to this report.