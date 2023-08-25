Skip to Content
News

Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain and thunderstorms

By
today at 8:16 AM
Published 8:32 AM

Weather Alert Day:  Periods of torrential rain likely for Friday afternoon and evening along with thunder and lightning.

TODAY: As moisture surges into the region, we'll see numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also be cooler today with highs dropping into the upper-70s for Colorado Springs the upper-80s for Pueblo. The area will be under a flood watch from noon until 3 am Saturday morning. 

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into early Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy Saturday morning with periods of mist and drizzle.

EXTENDED: Afternoon thunderstorm chances will linger through Monday along with cooler temperatures in the 70s and 80s.  We'll seeing a drier pattern with warming temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content