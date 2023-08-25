Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain and thunderstorms

Weather Alert Day: Periods of torrential rain likely for Friday afternoon and evening along with thunder and lightning.

TODAY: As moisture surges into the region, we'll see numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also be cooler today with highs dropping into the upper-70s for Colorado Springs the upper-80s for Pueblo. The area will be under a flood watch from noon until 3 am Saturday morning.

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into early Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy Saturday morning with periods of mist and drizzle.

EXTENDED: Afternoon thunderstorm chances will linger through Monday along with cooler temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We'll seeing a drier pattern with warming temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.