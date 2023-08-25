Peabody Police officer shoots, kills dog that attacked owner and boyfriend

By NICK GIOVANNI

PEABODY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Peabody police say an officer was forced to shoot and kill a dog that had apparently turned on its owner and her boyfriend.

The dog got loose while chasing a cat outside a home on Endicott Street Thursday night.

According to investigators, the owner and her boyfriend climbed on top of a car to get away from the dog.

When a police officer walked up, they say the dog had the woman “by the head” on the ground.

That’s when they say the officer shot and killed the dog. The man and woman were taken to the hospital. The man’s injuries are said to be “pretty extensive.” There’s no word yet on the woman’s condition.

Police said they have not had any involvement with the couple or the dog in the past.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

