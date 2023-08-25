New York man sentenced to 3 months in prison for threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a New York man to serve three months in prison for making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Joseph Morelli was sentenced Thursday in a Syracuse federal court after pleading guilty in February to threatening Greene in several calls to her Washington, D.C., office. Prosecutors said Morelli left several threatening voicemails in 2022. They said that in one message he threatened to “pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull.” Morelli’s lawyer told the judge that Morelli has expressed remorse for his actions and is receiving treatment for a mental illness.

