Rulings in Texas, Missouri jumble again where US transgender youth can receive treatment

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled against the state’s upcoming ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, the latest move in a legal fight over transgender rights. But the decision Friday was quickly put on hold following a swift appeal that would keep the law on track to take effect Sept. 1. The decision comes on the same day a Missouri judge ruled that a similar law can take effect. Friday’s opposite outcomes underscore the mixed verdict in courtrooms across the U.S. this year over a historic wave of restrictions aimed at transgender youth.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JIM VERTUNO Associated Press

