Idina Menzel jokes she’s ‘in therapy’ to deal with ‘Wicked’ turning 20

(CNN) — Idina Menzel can’t believe “Wicked” is turning 20.

The Broadway powerhouse appeared on “Access Daily” to promote her new dance/disco album “Drama Queen.” where she said that she’s been dealing with the news of the anniversary “in therapy.”

The lactress also talked about why she chose to a dance album, and said that she was looking to escape the the rules a little bit.

“Other than it being a really cool title for a disco album I really feel like I want to reclaim the word,” she said, adding, “I wanted to have fun, I wanted to dance. No disrespect to the theater but it’s people sitting behaved.”

Menzel also has a new Broadway show in the works, saying it’s an “original musical,” but that those eager to see the production will have to wait a while because “original musicals take a really long time.”

Menzel can also be seen in Adam Sandler’s “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” streaming on Netflix.

